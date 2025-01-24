Tax Officials Search Properties Of Telugu Producer Dil Raju For 4th Day

Income tax officials searched the properties of Telugu film producer Dil Raju for a fourth day today. The tax officials suspect a mismatch between revenues earned by some recent movies and the income tax paid, news agency IANS reported.

The tax officials took Dil Raju, who is also the chairman of the Film Producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation, to his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Officials said they have seized documents from his house. The searches began at the offices of Mythri Movies and Mango Media over suspicion of discrepancies in tax payment.

Dil Raju's real name is V Venkata Ramana Reddy. The searches are linked to the production of the films 'Game Changer' and 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', released last week, starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has become one of the highest-grossing films of the producer.

The tax officials also took Dil Raju's wife Tejashwi to a bank on Tuesday and checked the lockers.

More Searches

Searches at Mythri Movie Makers are linked to the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun, which is reported to have done business of Rs 1,500 crore. Tax officials on Wednesday searched the properties and office of 'Pushpa 2' director Sukumar.