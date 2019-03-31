Over 170 Farmers To Launch Mega Campaign For Telangana Polls In Nizamabad

As part of the campaign, two farmers' teams will undertake a bus yatra and padayatra

A large number of farmers contesting the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana over demands to ensure remunerative price for their produce will launch their election campaign on Monday even as they decided to choose one candidate from among them and seek support.

A decision to launch the poll campaign was taken by the farmers at a meeting organised in Armoor town of the district on Saturday.

As part of the campaign, two farmers' teams will undertake a bus yatra and padayatra in different parts of the district and explain to the people the reasons for filing nominations for the coming Parliament polls and seek their support.

"At the meeting it was also decided that one candidate's name will be chosen after the campaigning to whom support will be sought from the people. The candidate's name will be declared shortly," one of

the contesting candidates, who attended the meeting, told PTI over phone.

Over 170 farmers are in the fray for Nizamabad constituency from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao''s daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.

They chose to contest the elections to protest the TRS government's alleged failure to ensure remunerative prices for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce and establishing the turmeric board.

With 185 candidates, including the farmers, in the fray for the April 11 elections in the state, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the constituency.

Symbols have been allocated to all the contesting candidates and efforts are on to print ballot papers and arrange special ballot boxes.

The independent candidates, (farmers) have been allocated symbols of different fruits and vegetables, besides electronic gadgets, among others.

Farmers have been seeking Minimum Support Price of Rs 15,000 per quintal for turmeric and Rs 3,500 MSP per quintal of red jowar, besides setting up of turmeric board.

Telangana, with 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.