Telangana's Nizamabad, With 185 Candidates, To Vote Using Ballot Paper

Ballot papers will be used for polling in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana as 185 candidates, a majority of them farmers, remained in the contest for the next month's elections, officials said.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha is seeking re-election from the constituency, where the Congress has once again fielded Madhu Yaskhi Goud.

With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations coming to an end on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said 185 candidates, including 178 farmers, remained in fray in Nizamabad.

Turmeric and red sorghum farmers filed their nominations en masse to highlight their problems, especially with regard to remunerative prices.

As Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be used for a maximum of 64 candidates, the authorities will have to use ballot papers for polling in Nizamabad.

Rajath Kumar said the arrangements for conduct of polling with ballot papers were still under discussion and a final decision would be taken by the Election Commission.

He also said a total of 443 candidates were in fray for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, going to polls on April 11. Medak constituency has only 10 candidates.

