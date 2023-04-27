KCR's Forecast For Telangana Assembly Polls: 'Will Win Over 100 Seats'

KCR said the priority is to win more seats than before. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed confidence that the BRS would win more than 100 out of the total 119 seats in this year's Legislative Assembly polls, even as he said the party would move ahead in future "showing light" to the country.

Addressing a party meeting organised on the occasion of its formation day, K Chandrasekhar Rao, president of BRS, said the party had won 63 seats in the first Assembly polls (at the time of state formation in 2014) and 88 in the second assembly elections.

It would win more than 100 in the coming elections, he said.

While coming to power is not a big task, the priority is to win more seats than before, a BRS release quoted him as saying.

Mr Rao, who highlighted that Telangana achieved progress that is "surprising to the country" in electricity, roads, agriculture, paddy purchase, fisheries and others, said no other state in the country is registering development for people the way it is done in Telangana.

KCR asked why the Centre is not taking up census of backward classes and said that it should be taken up immediately.

During the meeting, the party passed various resolutions, including seeking that BRS should move ahead towards achieving a "qualitative change" in the country.

Alleging that a "faulty water policy" is being followed in the country resulting in severe irrigation and drinking water problems for the people, the party said a 'comprehensive irrigation policy' as per the needs of the country should be prepared under the leadership of BRS.

The party passed a resolution that BRS should strive towards establishing 'Rythu Rajyam' (emphasis on farmers welfare) all over the country like it did in Telangana. Another resolution said the BRS should build a 'movement' across the country against the Centre's privatisation moves in the sectors of coal mines and electricity. It also resolved that BRS should implement a policy of providing free power to the farm sector in the country and supplying 24x7 quality power to all sectors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)