KCR Abuses Man At Rally, Congress Tweets Video, He Blames Opposition

KCR got angry when he was asked about his promise on 12 per cent reservations for Muslims. (File photo)

K Chandrashekar Rao, the caretaker Chief Minister of Telangana, has been caught on video snapping at a man at an election rally. The video has given the opposition Congress more ammo against Mr Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, ahead of the December 7 Telangana election.

KCR is a "dictator," said the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, tweeting the video.

"Drunk with power, KCR acts like a dictator. Mr KCR, you are answerable to the people of Telangana. Arrogance and dictatorship have no space in a democracy," the tweet said.

At a rally in Kagaznagar on Thursday, KCR had lost his temper when a young man in the crowd piped up and asked him about his assurance in 2014 that he would bring in 12 per cent reservations for Muslims in jobs and education.

Incensed, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief asked him to sit down, accusing him of pulling a stunt. "Yes, I will talk about it but you just sit down," KCR said to the man.

Finally, the Chief Minister burst out: "Baito. Tera baap ko bolunga na. Baito (Sit, I will tell even your father. Sit)."

As the video was circulated, KCR hit out at his rivals and accused them of setting him up by planting the young man at his rally to embarrass him.

"A rival party making a person drink and sending him to this meeting cannot be ruled out. It happens," said the caretaker chief minister.

The results of elections in Telangana and four other states will be declared on December 11.

An intense campaign in the state has seen Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu joining hands to target KCR and his government. Both have accused KCR of working to a secret pact with the BJP. Rahul Gandhi called KCR's party a "B" team of the BJP.