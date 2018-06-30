Fair Price Shop Dealers In Telangana Threaten To Go On Fast From July 5

Fair Price Shop owners in Telangana have threatened to go on strike. (Representational)

Fair price shop dealers in Telangana have threatened to launch an indefinite fast from July 5 if the state government failed to accept their demands, including providing job security and clearing pending dues.

The leader of fair price shop dealers association N Raju has claimed that fair price shop dealers in the state were working on inadequate commissions. He also alleged that the state government has not released dues to the tune of about Rs 600 crores though the amount has come from the Centre.

The dealers are not making payments to the state government

(through demand drafts) in protest, he said. The state government, which refused to give in to the various demands of the dealers, is making arrangements for distribution of essential commodities through the women self-help groups.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress and BJP found fault with the attitude of the TRS government towards the fair price shop dealers.