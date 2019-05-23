'Win Or Lose...': Telangana Chief Minister's Daughter K Kavitha On Shocking Defeat

"My life is dedicated to public," said K Kavitha after she lost by a margin of 71,000 votes.

In a setback to the ruling TRS, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha was defeated in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency by the BJP on Thursday.

D Arvind, son of TRS Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas and a new entrant to politics, won by a margin of over 71,000 votes, according to the information made available by the Election Commission on its website.

K Kavitha had won the seat by 1.67 lakh votes in the 2014 elections.

Win or lose, My life is dedicated to public.



I fought hard during T-agitation & as an MP worked sincerely for my constituency & will continue to fight for people of Nizamabad. — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 23, 2019

Nizamabad had hit headlines after 177 farmers jumped into the fray demanding remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board, taking the total number of candidates to 185.

Polls to 17 seats in Telangana for the Lok Sabha were held on April 11 in the first phase.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019