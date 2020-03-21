Watch: Telangana MLA Says He'll Self-Isolate, Takes Train, Attends Events

Koneru Konappa was allowed by the state health authorities to go to his assembly constituency.

An MLA from Telangana's ruling party, who returned from the US this week, has been issued a notice by the District Collector of Asifabad after he did not follow home quarantine norms amid rising fear over the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. Koneru Konappa, the MLA from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi, travelled on a train, was seen attending a social function and a political meeting despite being put on home quarantine after returning from the United States.

In widely shared videos, TRS MLA was seen interacting with members of the Khagaznagar Municipal Council and attending a social event at a local temple. The event was attended by around 3,000 people.

The politician from Sirpur-Kagaznagar and his wife returned from the US on Tuesday. After returning, they signed a self-declaration form, saying they will confine themselves to their home. However, the next day, he travelled in the Telangana Express from Secunderabad to the town of Kaghaznagar.

The MLA was also seen shaking hands of his supporters who received him at the Khagaznagar Railway Station.

This #SirpurMLA#konerukonappa returned from US, signed self- declaration saying he along with wife will confine to home isolation; but next day he took #Telangana Express train from Secunderabad to Kaghaznagar railway station meeting 100s of people #coronavirus@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/6xp0Kg0t9b — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) March 20, 2020

The MLA's outings came at a time the government is asking people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The passengers who are coming from foreign countries are being moved asked to be on quarantine for a period of 14 days.

On Friday, Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains from Saturday midnight to Sunday 10 pm after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a "janata curfew". BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has gone into self-isolation, with her son Dushyant Singh, after singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country jumped past 258 with 63 cases reported on Friday alone. This marks the largest single-day jump in the outbreak. The Health Ministry has urged people to follow PM Modi's curfew call. In response to the spread of the virus, the centre has also shut borders to international flights and suspended incoming visas, while many states have closed public spaces and asked people to work from home.