2 Congress Lawmakers Expelled From Telangana Assembly

The expelled Congress members are Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sampath Kumar.
When the House met on Tuesday, Speaker S Madhusudana Chary expressed anguish over the incident that took place during the opening day of the budget session on Monday in which Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud suffered an eye injury after being hit by an object thrown at the podium after Governor E S L Narasimhan's customary address.
Mr Goud said he was hit by the object thrown at the podium during the playing of national anthem after the address that was marred by sloganeering Congress members who accused the TRS government of being "anti-farmer".
Comments
The suspended members included Leader of the Opposition K Jana Reddy.