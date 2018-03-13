2 Congress Lawmakers Expelled From Telangana Assembly K Swamy Goud had suffered an eye injury after being hit by an object thrown at the podium after Governor E S L Narasimhan's customary address.

The expelled Congress members are Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sampath Kumar Hyderabad: Two Congress lawmakers were on Tuesday expelled from the Telangana Assembly while 11 others were suspended for the ongoing budget session for protesting during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of Legislature.



The expelled Congress members are Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sampath Kumar.



When the House met on Tuesday, Speaker S Madhusudana Chary expressed anguish over the incident that took place during the opening day of the budget session on Monday in which Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud suffered an eye injury after being hit by an object thrown at the podium after Governor E S L Narasimhan's customary address.



Mr Goud said he was hit by the object thrown at the podium during the playing of national anthem after the address that was marred by sloganeering Congress members who accused the TRS government of being "anti-farmer".



Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao moved separate resolutions for the disciplinary action.



The suspended members included Leader of the Opposition K Jana Reddy.



