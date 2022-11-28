Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 3-in-1 Offers True Wireless Earphones, a Bluetooth Speaker, and a Torch: Details

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 is priced at Rs. 1,399 in India

Highlights Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 has 13mm drivers for the earphones

The case has USB Type-C charging

There is also an LED torch built into the case

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1, a three-in-one product made up of true wireless earphones, a Bluetooth speaker, and an LED torch, has been launched in India. Priced at Rs. 1,399, the device is primarily a true wireless headset, but with additional features that enable the unique functionality of the product. The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 also has touch controls for the earpieces and USB Type-C charging, in addition to the fact that the charging case doubles up as a wireless speaker and torch.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 price in India

At Rs. 1,399, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 is naturally positioned as a massive value-for-money and convenience proposition, given than it is effectively three different products in one. The product is available on the company's online store as well as on Amazon. While there are plenty of options in the true wireless earphones segment at this price, the Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 will have an edge over the competition because of its unique feature set.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 specifications, features

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 is primarily a true wireless headset, and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The outer-ear fit will likely suit buyers who want comfort, and the earbuds also have touch controls and 13mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to five hours battery life on per charge. There is also voice assistant support, and the headset is available in three colour options - white, blue, and black.

The charging case of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 is what makes it unique, thanks to the additional features and functionality built into it. The case has a Bluetooth speaker with a 36mm dynamic driver built in, as well as an LED torch, both of which are powered by the inbuilt battery of the charging case itself. There is a USB Type-C port for charging the case.

Zebronics claims up to 19 hours of battery life when using just the Bluetooth speaker, or a total of up to 30 hours of battery life per charge cycle when using the case to power the earphones. The earpieces are splash resistant as well.