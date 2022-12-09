Vivo Y35 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y35 5G comes in three colour options

The handset runs on the Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean

The Vivo Y35 5G features a dual-camera setup on the back

Vivo has launched the Y35 5G budget smartphone in China. The Vivo Y35 5G is the second smartphone in the series after the Y35 4G, that was launched in select markets earlier this year. Vivo has not confirmed any details about launching the Y35 5G in other markets at the moment. The budget 5G smartphone has been launched with multiple RAM and storage options. It also comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The Vivo Y35 sports a flat frame design and comes with a polycarbonate back.

The company has launched its new budget 5G smartphone in three colours. The Vivo Y35 5G also comes with a MediaTek SoC under the hood.

Vivo Y35 5G price

The Vivo Y35 5G has been launched in China in three storage configurations. Its base model offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,160). There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The top storage configuration has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700). The Vivo Y35 5G is available in gold, blue, and black colour options. Currently, there is no word on whether the phone would launch in India.

Vivo Y35 5G specifications

The Vivo Y35 5G runs on the Android 13-based Origin OS Ocean UI. The smartphone supports dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, etc. It comes with a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

On the front, there is a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It also supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. With a fairly thick chin, the Vivo Y35 5G has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo Y35 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The device comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. For storage expansion, there is support for a microSD card as well.

On the back, the phone has a dual-camera setup with an LED flash. There is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Y35 5G has a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.