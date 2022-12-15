Oppo Reno 8T Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website, Listed to Support Bluetooth v5.3

The Oppo Reno 8T could be a more affordable variant of the Oppo Reno 8

Highlights Oppo Reno 8T said to offer support for 33W wired fast charging

It is expected to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13

The Oppo Reno 8T is said to have the model number CPH2481

Oppo Reno 8T has been making the rounds at various certification sites, according to reports. The handset has now surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG site. The listing for the Oppo Reno 8T suggests that this Oppo smartphone may soon be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker. Oppo recently unveiled the Reno 9 series in China which is expected to arrive in global markets in Q1 2023. Now, it appears that the company might be planning to bring one more Reno 8 series handset to the market.

An Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2481 has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. The handset is believed to be the Oppo Reno 8T, based on the model number which was previously spotted on certification websites. The handset is listed to run on ColorOS 13, which is expected to be based on Android 13. The listing also suggests that this smartphone will offer support for Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity.

According to a recent report, the Oppo CPH2481 model has already visited the TKDN, EEC, BIS, SIRIM, and Element Materials Technology certification sites. The SIRIM listing reportedly confirms the Oppo Reno 8T moniker for this handset. In addition, the Element Materials Technology listing is said to suggest that it might offer support for 33W wired fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8T is believed to be a cheaper variant of the Oppo Reno 8 as the latter carries support for 80W Super Flash Charge. Oppo is yet to delve into the details surrounding this handset.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 9 series recently went live in China. The lineup includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. These flagship handsets get 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Reno 9 packs a Dimensity 8100-Max SOC, whereas the Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC and the Reno 9 Pro+ features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.