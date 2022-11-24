Oppo Enco R Pro With 12.44mm Dynamic Drivers, 28-Hour Battery Life Launched

Oppo Enco R Pro come with silicon ear tips

Oppo Enco R Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in China on Thursday during the Oppo Reno 9 series launch event. These are a variant of the Oppo Enco R earbuds that debuted earlier this year in May. The Oppo Enco R Pro are claimed to have a total battery life of up to 28 hours. They are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers for an immersive listening experience. The TWS earphones from Oppo also have customisable touch controls on the earbuds.

Oppo Enco R Pro price, availability

The Oppo Enco R Pro are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,000) and will go on sale in China starting on December 2. In addition, purchasing a [Reno 9] series handset will offer customers an instant discount of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) on Oppo's new TWS earphones.

Oppo Enco R Pro specifications, features

These TWS earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers along with a customised bass concentrator that is claimed to offer a deep bass output. The Oppo Enco R Pro sport silicon tips on the earbuds, unlike the Oppo Enco R. They feature a dual-core noise-reduction chip for the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, according to Oppo.

The Oppo Enco R Pro are equipped with HD microphones and come with an AI noise call noise reduction feature. The earbuds feature touch controls and they come with a shell-shaped charging case.

The company claims that these TWS earphones can offer a total listening time of up to 28 hours. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology for stable low-latency dual transmission, which is ideal for gaming.

Back in June, Oppo launched the Oppo Enco R TWS earphones in China for CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500). They pack 13.4mm drivers and also come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. However, they did not come with support for active noise cancellation. At the time, Oppo had claimed that these TWS earphones could offer a total of 20 hours of usage.