OnePlus Monitor X 27, E 24 Gaming Monitors Set to Launch in India on December 12

OnePlus announced on Wednesday that it will be launching a new lineup of gaming monitors in India — the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24. The company has not delved into the specifications of these upcoming gaming monitors. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 will be a premium 27-inch gaming monitor "offering superior display and performance." Meanwhile, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be a mid-range offering ideal for daily tasks and "occasional entertainment." Their pricing information is still under wraps.

A microsite has emerged on the OnePlus India site teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24. They will launch in the country on December 12. Their designs and specifications have not been revealed as of yet.

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 will be a premium offering, whereas the OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be a mid-range monitor. OnePlus plans to reveal more details surrounding these gaming monitors on December 2, December 5, and December 8.

These are the first monitors from OnePlus. However, the Shenzhen company has had TVs under its belt for a while now. It is tipped to soon launch the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro in India as well. This new smart TV could be priced at around Rs. 40,000 at launch. Among other features, this premium TV could include a Game Mode with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Other brands have also started entering the PC monitor segment — Realme had earlier this year launched the Realme Flat Monitor in India. It features a 23.8-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) LED panel with a bezel-less display and a 75Hz refresh rate. It is an affordable offering that is priced at Rs. 12,999.

Samsung had also recently launched the 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor in India. This gaming monitor has a 1000R curved display with a 4K (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Its launch price was set at Rs. 2,19,999.