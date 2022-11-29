Moto X40 With IP68 Rating Confirmed to Launch in December: All Details

Moto X40 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Moto X40 recently surfaced on TENAA ahead of the handset's launch

  • Moto X40 could sport an OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate
  • It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support
  • Moto X40 may feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Moto X40 will debut in China in December. This upcoming flagship smartphone from Motorola is also confirmed to offer IP68-rated water resistance. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Moto X40 will be among the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, the exact launch date, design, and specifications of this upcoming handset are still under wraps. A recently surfaced TENAA listing suggests that the flagship smartphone might make its debut in two storage configuration options.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, shared a post on Weibo calling the Moto X40 the "SUV" of mobile phones. This upcoming [Motorola] smartphone is confirmed to offer IP68-rated water resistance. He also revealed that the Moto X40 is set to launch in China in December.

Jin had previously confirmed that the Moto X40 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. He also revealed its score on benchmarking service AnTuTu. With a score of 13,12,901 on AnTuTu, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered Moto X40 seems to outperform the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC which reportedly achieved a score of 12,66,102 on AnTuTu.

Other specifications of the upcoming handset are yet to be revealed by the company. However, a recent TENAA listing appears to have shed some light on what we can expect from the Moto X40. The handset could arrive in two storage configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Depending on the variant, the handset may carry a battery capacity of 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh.

In addition, the Moto X40 is expected to sport an OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Its triple rear camera setup could feature two 50-megapixel sensors along with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. This smartphone may also get a 60-megapixel selfie camera. It could be 8.5mm thin and weigh about 196g. The handset might offer support for 68W fast charging as well.

