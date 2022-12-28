Fitbit Removing Continue with Google Sign-in Option, Likely to Integrate With Google Account Soon

Right now, you need a Fitbit account to sign in and access your fitness data

Fitbit is likely to switch to a single account system integrated with a Google account in the coming weeks, and has already begun the process to make the change as seamless as possible. This change was initially announced earlier in 2022, with Fitbit stating that the process of changing the account system and integrating more fully with Google is set to take place in 2023. The first step in this process is said to be the removal of the ‘Continue with Google' sign-in option on fitbit.com.

A report by 9to5Google indicates that Fitbit users attempting to sign in to their accounts on the website fitbit.com will now see a message stating that the option to sign in using Google credentials is being removed, ahead of rolling out an ‘improved experience'. Fitbit also wants to ensure that users are aware of their linked email address and password ahead of this change, as it will be integral in the new sign-in process.

It's worth pointing out here that ‘Continue with Google' is not the same as using a Google account to sign in; it simply authenticates your Google email address (if that's the one you're using) and bypasses the password input stage on the basis of your existing Google login. It's a convenient step, but given that Fitbit wants to ensure users know their usernames and passwords ahead of the impending changes, it's one that seems necessary to remove for now.

Although the message does not mention anything about the new process, it's likely to be focused around a more comprehensive Google account integration, as detailed here. Fitbit has stated that it plans to enable use of its service with a Google account in 2023, thus lining up with the initial changes in the sign-in process as detailed above. Fitbit was acquired by Google in early 2021, and has slowly used this to enable various integrations with Google services.

At the moment, this is only the case when you attempt to login to Fitbit on the web. If you're using the iOS or Android apps to access your account and fitness data, or pair with a Fitbit device, you'll need to use your email address and password anyway - there is no Google sign-in process on the mobile apps. Eventually, Fitbit will migrate user accounts to Google for new activations and certain features, although the company states that Fitbit accounts will continue till at least early 2025.