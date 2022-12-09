Apple Music Sing Will Only Work With These Devices Running iOS 16.2: Report

Apple Music Sing is a karaoke-style feature coming to Apple Music with iOS 16.2 update

Highlights iOS 16.2 update is expected to rollout soon

50 karaoke-friendly playlists will be released to make discovery easy

Apple Music Sing will work on Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen)

Apple Music Sing, the company's upcoming karaoke-style feature for its popular music streaming service, is expected to release soon with the iOS 16.2 update for iPhone. However, a new report suggests that the feature will not be available for all devices running iOS 16.2, with certain hardware requirements further limiting the compatibility beyond the much wider range of devices that will receive the latest software update. The iOS 16.2 update is expected to roll out widely in the coming weeks.

While Apple has mentioned that the Apple Music Sing feature will be available for ‘compatible' devices, a new report from TechCrunch now reveals that the list of compatible iPhone devices includes the iPhone 11 and newer. For now, this includes all devices in the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series, as well as the iPhone SE (3rd Gen).

Based on this report, 9to5Mac has deduced that iPad models with the same processors - the Apple A13 Bionic or newer - are expected to be compatible with Apple Music Sing. The list therefore includes the iPad 9 and 10, iPad mini 6, iPad Air 4 and 5, and the iPad Pro M1 and M2. In addition, Apple Music Sing is also said to work on the Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen).

Apple's iOS 16.2 update will be a significant one in terms of features when the stable version is made available, particularly because it is expected to bring 5G connectivity for devices in India.

Apple Music, the music streaming service that will be rolling out the Sing karaoke feature, is priced at Rs. 49 per month onwards in India, and provides access to millions of tracks. The service rolled out support for lossless audio and Dolby Atmos virtualised surround sound in 2021, while maintaining the pricing at the same level as before.