Tamil Poet Files Complaint Against BJP Leader For Alleged Defamation

A DMK member and Tamil litterateur has lodged a police complaint against BJP national secretary H Raja, claiming he has been receiving threats after the latter's alleged libelous posts in social media against him.

Manushya Puthiran alias S Abdul Hamed Sheik Mohamed Puthiran alleged that Mr Raja had made derogatory remarks against him on social media for writing a poem titled 'Uzhiyin Nadanam' over natural calamities like floods.

The poet said he used a common name for a woman in the poem to describe the calamities.

However, Mr Raja defamed him by alleging on social media that it was against a Hindu goddess, Mr Puthiran claimed.

A DMK member who is often seen in television debates, he alleged that H Raja was instigating violence against him and he has been receiving threats.

"Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan received my complaint and assured that steps would be taken. I have submitted screen shots of intimidating posts and phone numbers of those who threatened me over phone," Mr Puthiran said in a Facebook post.

Police declined to comment on the matter.