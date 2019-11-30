Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 17-Year-Old Colleague

The police arrested the accused after the girl's parents filed a complaint. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for raping and impregnating his minor colleague, the police said on Saturday.

The man, who works at a garment company, allegedly raped his 17-year-old colleague. The police said that the girl complained of stomach ache to her parents on Friday. A medical examination revealed that she was six months pregnant.

The police arrested the accused after the girl's parents filed a complaint.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had promised to marry the girl and sexually assaulted her, the police said.