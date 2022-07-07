Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Pitches Splitting State In Two After Autonomy Call

If BJP comes to power, we can get more funds, said the Tamil Nadu BJP leader. (File)

The BJP's leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Nainar Nagendran, has suggested the idea of bifurcating Tamil Nadu.

This comes days after DMK leader A Raja asked the centre to grant state autonomy and not push the party to revive its demand for a separate Tamil nation.

At a protest meeting held in southern Tamil Nadu against the ruling DMK, Mr Nainar said, "After Raja's speech, I got an idea. If Tamil Nadu is bifurcated, we would be able to bring the centre's schemes to people in a good way. If BJP comes to power, we can get more funds."

Demanding state autonomy, Mr Raja, a DMK leader and former Union Minister, while addressing the party's elected local body members in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin a few days ago had said, "I appeal to Amit Shah and the Prime Minister with utmost humility in the presence of my leader. Our Chief Minister follows in the footsteps of Anna. Don't push us to Periyar's way. Don't let us demand a separate nation. Give state autonomy. Till then, we will not rest."

Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly constituencies across 38 districts. There has been no people's movement or political demand for the bifurcation of the state. The BJP has a marginal presence with just four seats.

The DMK says any bifurcation would only decimate the party in the Dravidian heartland.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told NDTV, "If they bifurcate, the BJP would lose even the four MLAs it has now. They would be thrown out. If they want to bifurcate, they should divide Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats and 83 MPs."

BJP's earlier hint to carve out Kongu Nadu from the western belt including Coimbatore had backfired last year and the party had to disown it. Many ask if the national party is using the bifurcation ploy yet again to counter DMK's demand for autonomy or a separate nation.