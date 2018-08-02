173 Complaints Against Sterlite Protesters Cancelled By Madras High Court

The police have been accused of excesses while acting against the anti-Sterlite protesters. (File)

A court today cancelled 173 FIRs or complaints filed after the death of 13 people in police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin in May, in a major embarrassment to the Tamil Nadu police.

On May 22, the police opened fire on protesters who were demanding the shutdown of the Sterlite Copper plant over deadly pollution.

After the deaths, the police had filed many FIRs including several thousand unnamed people. Days later, the government shut down the plant.

"It's an abuse of the law. Even all the people in Tuticorin can be implicated," the Madras High Court said, ordering the police to treat all as one FIR.

Protesters and activists allege that the police had engaged snipers to eliminate local leaders and had shot dead innocent people. They also claimed that there was an escalation after stone-throwing by the police.

The police blamed the violence on "anti-social elements" who they say had infiltrated into the protests. They insisted that they were compelled to fire to bring the situation under control.

The police have been accused of excesses while taking action against the protesters, conducting searches and spot arrests. Several people were arrested for rioting and damaging public property.