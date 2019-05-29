Sanitary Pad Vending Machine Installed At Government Hospital In Chennai

The state government is spending almost Rs 60 crore every year to provide sanitary napkins free of cost.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: May 29, 2019 04:39 IST
Women can take a sanitary pad from the machine at Rs 5 per piece.


Chennai: 

On the occasion of the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019, a sanitary napkin vending machine was installed at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital here on Tuesday.

Women can take a sanitary pad from the machine at Rs 5 per piece.

Present on the occasion were state Social Welfare minister V Saroja and Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

"The state government is spending almost Rs 60 crore every year to provide sanitary napkins free of cost. The awareness of menstrual hygiene is good across the state, still we are pushing hard to make more people aware," Vijaya Baskar told ANI.

At the event, an awareness programme was also conducted, which included busting various myths and taboos surrounding menstruation.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

