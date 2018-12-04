On MGR Centenary, Court Asks Tamil Nadu To Give Information On Banners

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing to December 5. (File)

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the city Corporation Commissioner to produce all relevant records relating to applications from the Tamil Nadu government and political parties for erection of digital banners on the eve of MGR centenary celebrations.

Also, it directed the city Police Commissioner to produce the no objection certificate issued by the traffic wing.

A division bench of Justice M Sathynanarayanan and Justice P Rajamanickam issued the directive on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition of 'Traffic' K R Ramaswamy seeking action against illegal banners.

Also, the bench directed the government pleader in-charge Jayaprakash Narayan to file status reports on the erection of the banners throughout the state and on the permission granted by the local bodies as well as the police.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing to December 5.

Earlier, on November 29, the bench had warned that if it comes across illegal banners, it may not hesitate to deal with an iron hand the printer, sponsor and the people whose pictures appear on such banners.