India-China Informal Summit: Traffic Routes To Avoid On October 11-12

India China Summit: PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to visit Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram for an informal summit

As the informal India-China summit is set to begin on Saturday, with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, which locals call Mamallapuram, a number of traffic diversions in Chennai and Mamallapuram have been announced by the Tamil Nadu police. Schools, colleges, commercial establishments and IT companies have been thus asked to plan accordingly, the police said, ahead of the informal India-China summit, which will occur in the span on two days, on October 11 and October 12 (Friday and Saturday).

According to a press release from the Tamil Nadu police, possibilities of congestion will be on GST road - from airport to Kathipara, Anna Salai [from Kathipara to Little Mount] , Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, and East Coast Road.

The police, in the press release, has said that heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and tankers will not be allowed on the roads from 6 am to 11 pm on the two days in which the India China informal summit will occur.

Here are the diversions in Chennai and Mamallapuram over the India China informal summit:

Vehicles from Perungulathur heading to Chennai will not be allowed on GST road. They will be diverted towards Maduravoyal outer ring road from the O point.

Vehicles coming from south Chennai to the city's northern areas can take the Pallavaram Radial Road and go via Chrompet - Tambaram highway to Maduravoyal outer ring road. All vehicles Tambaram and Chrompet can use the Pallavaram Radial road.

All vehicles on GST road will not be allowed towards Guindy. Instead they will be diverted towards 100 feet road from 3.30 to 4.30 pm on October 11.

All vehicles on OMR heading to the city will be diverted into Perumbakkam at the Sholinganallur junction from 2 pm to 9 pm on October 11.

Vehicles on East Coast Road will not be allowed towards Muttukadu from Akkarai junction.

All vehicles on OMR will be diverted towards Perumbakkam from Sholinganallur junction from 7.30 am till 2 pm on October 12.

Vehicles on ECR will not be allowed to proceed to Muttukaadu from Akkarai Junction from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on October 12.

