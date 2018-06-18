Scare Over Sulphuric Acid Leak At Non-Operational Tuticorin Sterlite Site

The fire department was also called in to help with removing what appeared to be a leaking tank of sulphuric acid.
"We don't want to take chances. The process of removing leakage in the sulfuric acid warehouse at the Sterlite plant has begun. All necessary security protocols are being followed," Sandeep Nanduri, the Tuticorin collector told NDTV.
Fire brigade officials are estimating the quantity of sulphuric acid stored at the plant.
Sulphuric acid is a highly corrosive chemical, a byproduct of smelting, used by fertilizer manufacturers as raw material.
Vedanta Ltd, the Indian arm of the global metal giant, in a statement said, "Anticipating such incidents in the absence of regular maintenance, we have been requesting the state government to give us limited manpower access and minimal power supply so that mandatory safety audits at the smelter can be regularly carried out."
Last month, protests against Sterlite took a violent turn when the police opened fire on the protesters, killing 13 people and injuring over a hundred. On June 3, the state Human Rights Commission began its inquiry into police firing that took place on May 22 and 23.