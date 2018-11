32-year old Kathirvel died in the early hours of Wednesday (Representational)

A teenage girl and a man, undergoing treatment for swine flu, died at the government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, hospital sources said Wednesday.

32-year old Kathirvel died in the early hours of Wednesday while Subashree, 14, died late Tuesday night, they said.

Both were undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu.

Two others, including a 57-year old man, being treated for 'mysterious' fever also died, the hospital sources added.