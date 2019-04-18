DMK Member Hacked To Death Allegedly By AIADMK Functionary In Madurai

Police said it was not related to election.(Representational)

A DMK member was hacked to death allegedly by supporters of an AIADMK functionary in full public view on Thursday, the police said.

MS Pandian, in his late 30s, was attacked by the group with sickles on the busy Keezhavali road in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to treatment, they said.

He was nephew of former DMK zonal chairman VK Gurusamy and the attack by supporters of local AIADMK leader Rajapandian was due to previous enmity, police said adding it was not related to election.

