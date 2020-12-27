'No Necessity For Coalition Government': AIADMK's Veiled Message To BJP

The remarks were made in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami (File)

The ruling AIADMK on Sunday told ally BJP that it cannot make a mark in Tamil Nadu alone and ruled out accommodating the party in the government if it won the assembly elections, due next year.

The BJP will have to endorse Chief Minister K Palaniswami's candidature and agree to the other terms -- like non-participation in government -- and if not, should rethink its 2021 electoral options, the AIADMK indicated.

Referring to the deaths of AIADMK's top leader J Jayalalithaa and DMK's M Karunanidhi, senior leader and AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy said that in the absence of such leaders, "many" parties were now trying to make a political entry into Tamil Nadu.

Some national parties, "opportunists, betrayers and a crowd" were attacking the Dravidian outfits, alleging they ruined Tamil Nadu in their 50-plus-year rule of the state, he said.

Mr Munusamy wondered how accusations of inefficiency could be made against the AIADMK government when the Centre had given so many awards to Tamil Nadu for its stellar performance in many sectors.

Also, the state overall had superior infrastructure and facilities, be it education or health care, he said.

All the forces eying political gains should realise that Tamil Nadu would not endorse them as the Dravidian ideology is the bedrock of the state's social and cultural milieu, he said, without naming the BJP.

Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape was nurtured by the Dravidian movement, which was built on the ethos of Tamil culture, language and valour and hence the state was entirely different from the rest of the country, Mr Munusamy said.

He made the remarks in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior leaders.

"Be it a national party or state party…the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he said.

Some social media posts claimed that either BJP wanted to break away from the AIADMK alliance and form a separate front with Rajinikanth's proposed party or was merely "posturing" to bargain for a cabinet berth if AIADMK retained power.