8 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu, 2 Arrested

Two accused have been arrested for supplying toxic liquor

Eight people died after consuming alleged toxic liquor in two separate incidents in Tamil Nadu.

Four died in Villupuram district and four in Chengalpattu district, the police said.

Over 30 people have been hospital, the police said.

Two accused have been arrested for supplying illicit liquor, they said, adding special teams are searching for more suspects.

Senior police officer Kannan, IG North Zone, said a total of seven policemen including inspectors and sub-inspectors have been arrested.

"Those who died are suspected to have consumed industrial methanol mixed Illicit liquor," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment.