6 Days After Tuticorin Violence, O Panneerselvam Visits The Injured 13 protesters demanding closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin died in violence last week. Today deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam met the injured

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the injured at a hospital in Thoothkudi. Tuticorin: Six days after the violence and police firing in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin -- in which 13 protesters demanding closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant died -- deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam met the injured people and their families at a local hospital.



The media, however, was not allowed in after the ruling AIADMK faced public embarrassment yesterday. A survivors' family had posed tough questions to a visiting minister.



The opposition blames the police and the ruling AIADMK for ignoring the concerns of the Tuticorin residents, who allege the copper smelting plant has an irrepairable impact on their health. Over the years, many locals suffered from cancer and other respiratory diseases. Activists said there has also been considerable air and ground water pollution, which Sterlite has been denying.



The Tamil Nadu government has not rejected Sterlite's plea for renewal of licence, citing environmental violations.



The Madras High Court has stayed construction of a second plant the company was planning.









