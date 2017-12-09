2 Girls Jump From Fourth Floor Of Restaurant In Tamil Nadu, 1 Dead

The parents of the two girls had lodged a complaint with Pallapatti police after they didn't return home from school on Friday. The police, who were investigating, received information this morning that two girls had jumped from a restaurant at Agrahara second street.

Police are trying to ascertain what caused the two girls to jump off the restaurant (Representational)

Salem, Tamil Nadu:  A teenage girl died while another was injured after they allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of a restaurant in Tamil Nadu's Salem today, the police said.

The two girls were eighth standard students at a private school.

The police found that the two girls were ones missing. One had died on the spot, while the other student has been admitted to a government hospital with serious injuries, the police said.

The police are investigating in an attempt to find out the reason behind the students' actions.

