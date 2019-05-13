Car Catches Fire On Surat Flyover, No Casualties Reported

No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, news agency ANI reported.

Surat | Edited by | Updated: May 13, 2019 18:01 IST
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.


Surat: 

A car suddenly caught fire in the middle of Sardar Bridge in Surat today. The car, a white Indica, was engulfed in flames and plumes of thick dark smoke emanated into the air. 

Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire.

For more Surat news, click here



