Notification Issued For First Phase Of Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls

Municipal bodies in the state are slated to go to polls in the first phase on October 8. (File)

Chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir Shaleen Kabra today issued notification for the conduct of first phase of municipal polls in the state.

The notification has been issued for various wards of the municipal bodies across the state, which are slated to go to polls in the first phase on October 8, an official spokesman said.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 25 while the scrutiny of nominations will be done on September 26.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 28 while counting of votes will be done on October 20.

Kashmir-centric parties - the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party - have declared to boycott the upcoming local bodies and panchayat polls.

