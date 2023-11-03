Sponsored Content

Gift the popular Galaxy A14 5G at just Rs. 31/day this festive season

As the vibrant festival of Diwali approaches, the air gets infused with an unmistakable sense of warmth, love, and anticipation. At the heart of this enchanting celebration lies the tradition of exchanging gifts, a practice that embodies the very spirit of Diwali. This year, Samsung is here to help you spread the joy of gifting because your loved ones deserve something Awesome!

Brighten up the Diwali of your near and dear ones by helping them experience the magical Galaxy A series, with an effective price of just Rs. 31 per day! Sounds awesome, doesn't it? Read on for details!

Grab some of the biggest offers of the year on an exciting lineup of Awesome smartphones - Galaxy A14 5G starting Rs. 13499, Galaxy A34 5G starting Rs. 25999 and Galaxy A54 starting Rs. 33499 with savings up to Rs. 9500! These never-before-seen offers are available across the country, both online and offline.

Not just this, Samsung is running an exciting social contest where you stand a chance to win big by simply tagging the person whom you want to #GiftTheAwesome & tell us why. Just click on the link below and follow the instructions to participate. 6 Winners get vouchers worth 10k each to buy a Galaxy A Series smartphone from Samsung.com!

India's No.1 Selling 5G Smartphone - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G - Awesomeness at an Affordable Price

If you're looking for something powerful and affordable, the Galaxy A14 5G is a feature-packed all-rounder 5G phone you can choose. Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G offers an immersive experience with a large 6.6-inch full-HD+ display that lets you enjoy movies on-the-go. This smartphone is powered by an incredible 5nm processor to offer you unmatched productivity. It also sports an awesome 50-megapixel triple camera setup that can capture great photos and stunning videos so you can revisit your precious memories anytime, anywhere. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a large 5,000mAh battery that offers two-day usage on a single charge.

Gift the popular Galaxy A14 5G at just Rs. 31/day this festive season

Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 - Awesome Phones, Awesome Offers

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones are true winners in their segment. Due to their premium design and innovative features, they are already GenZ favourites.

The revolutionary Galaxy A54 5G is available at just Rs. 63/day.

The amazing Samsung Galaxy A34 can be yours at just Rs. 49/day.

Both Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones feature awesome durability with IP67 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This means you can take your partner in awesome on all your adventures, and it will be able to withstand those accidental spills, splashes and falls like a pro! These smartphones feature an awesome No Shake Night Cam with enhanced OIS (optical image stabilization) and VDIS (video digital image stabilization) which allow you to capture blur-less photos and videos, while braving those unintended shakes, be it day or night.

These powerful smartphones keep going without slowing you down, thanks to the large 5,000mAh battery that can last for more than two days on a single charge. Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones come with four Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity this festive season and participate in Samsung's #GiftTheAwesome campaign!