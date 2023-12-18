Sponsored Content

Aptronix, India's local Apple expert, is Apple's youngest and fastest growing partner. This mono brand partner in India is celebrating its momentous milestone of becoming India's largest Apple partner with 60 stores across the country. And is growing its retail footprint with rapid expansion, aiming to double its store presence to 100 by the end of FY24.

Started with a single store in Begumpet in 2011, Aptronix is growing into a nationwide go to partner for anything related to Apple with currently 60 retail stores and 16 service centers present in 20 cities. This largest Apple premium reseller in India has a team of Apple certified experts to guide you, helping you discover the perfect Apple companion. With 600 passionate employees across the country, Aptronix is committed to making Apple's technology accessible and enjoyable for all.

As there is a growing affinity for Apple, Aptronix is now bringing Apple closer to you in Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities. Aptronix has introduced large format stores which are India's first Apple Premium Partner store in Chennai and the first Apple Premium Reseller to open a flagship store in Mumbai. Aptronix is also the first Apple Premium Partner to take responsibility towards the environment in resonance with Apple's vision 2030 and is at the forefront of creating awareness on disposing e-waste responsibly. With their first Apple premium Partner store, they have inaugurated an e-waste tower in Chennai incentivising the customers to dispose of their e-waste. This initiative reflects the brand's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Aptronix is also known for successfully organizing three cyclothons with an average participants of 1,000+, encouraging individuals to prioritize fitness and well-being, and will continue to organize and participate in city marathons and cyclothins across the country.

Aptronix has recently forayed into corporate Apple business solutions. Whether you're a startup or a large corporation, Aptronix can cater to all your company's sales and service needs for Apple products, ensuring seamless technology integration for both the organization and its employees. For sales inquiries, visit the Aptronix website.

They also provide Omni channel shopping experience to its customers via https://aptronixindia.com. Aptronix is the first Apple Premium Reseller to introduce the Club Aptronix Loyalty Program that keeps giving benefits for a lifetime. You can get up to 10% loyalty points of the transaction value and stand a chance to win an iPhone, get exclusive discounts on various products & freebies.

As part of celebrating their 60-store milestone, Aptronix is hosting an exclusive social media contest. The participant who tops the leaderboard gets to win the all-new iPhone 15 Pro, and a grand prize pack of Gift Vouchers worth Rs. 20,500. Those who are in the 2nd and 3rd positions on the leaderboard will get to win Apple Watch Series 8 and Airpods Pro respectively along with the Gift Vouchers. This contest started on December 14th and ends on 17th december. To know more check their instagram account.