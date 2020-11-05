Kamala Harris's Grandfather's Village In Tamil Nadu Roots For Her Victory

Posters with pictures of Kamala Harris have been put up in the village wishing her success.

Amid the delay and drama over the counting of votes in US presidential elections, thousands of miles away in India, villagers at the ancestoral village of Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris are waiting with bated breadth to see the outcome of the elections.

Special prayers have been held at Thulasenthirapuram village in Tamil Nadu, the ancestoral house of Kamala Harris's diplomat maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, who she has said had a great influence on her when she was a child.

Many homes like Vijayalakshmi's, in the village had their television sets tuned in to Tamil news channels which reported the bitterly contested US election. The farmer's wife who hosted journalists reporting on the village's ties with Kamala Harris like her personal guests told NDTV "We are so proud of her. We want her to win".

On Tuesday there was even a special puja at this temple. Kamala's recent contribution for the temple's consecration has made her more dear now.

The temple's inscription also has Kamala Harris' name engraved besides those of many other donors, acknowledging her contribution of Rs 5,000 in 2014.

"She is the grand daughter of someone born here. We are so proud. She would one day become the US president," N Krishnamurthi, a retired bank officer, said.

A few kilometres away Sashtika and her family keep track of every electoral twist and turn in the US. For her Kamala is a huge inspiration. "As a woman I feel inspired that if we work precisely and diligently we can achieve great heights," she said.

Born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Ms Harris positions herself as a coloured American striking a chord with both the African-American and Indian-American voters.

She had earlier shared her love for idli, "a really good sambar" and "any kind of tikka".

The debate over Kamala Harris's Indianness hardly matters for people here. She may not have visited this village but many are proud of her and they see in her a potential US president in the making who they believe would make history.