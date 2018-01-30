Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chief Ministers To Meet Over Cauvery Water Issue A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Mr Palaniswami and attended by his cabinet colleagues on Monday.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and ministers from the Cauvery Delta region will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urge him to release the river water to save the state's paddy crop, it was announced on Tuesday.



According to an official statement, the water inflow to the Mettur Dam had gone down and hence sufficient water could not be released for irrigation.



The statement said a letter seeking an appointment to hold talks on Cauvery river water sharing had been sent to the chief secretary of Karnataka and the Karnataka chief minister's principal secretary.





