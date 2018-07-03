Case Against Telugu Actor K Mahesh For Allegedly Disrespecting Hindu Deities

Kathi Mahesh was released after questioning.

A case has been registered against Telugu actor and movie critic Kathi Mahesh for allegedly making statements "disrespecting" Hindu deities, police said today.

A few days ago some members of Hindu organisations had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he had made derogatory statements against Lord Rama and Goddess Sita during a debate on a local news channel and also accused him of hurting the sentiments of the Hindus, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Kathi Mahesh under sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), of the Indian Penal Code, Station Inspector K Srinivas said.

"Following registration of a case he was summoned and interrogated for one hour by police last night," the Inspector said adding he will have to appear for questioning, whenever he is directed to .

Police however said he was questioned and released later.