What Is Black Moon And How You Can Experience The Rare Phenomenon

Skywatchers will have the opportunity to close out the year by experiencing a rare astronomical event known as the "black moon". The fascinating-sounding term is often used to describe the second new moon that appears in a single calendar month. It is an occurrence that is not officially recognised in astronomy but over the years, has gained popularity among amateur astronomers and stargazers.

As per the US Naval Observatory, the unique phenomenon will occur on December 30 at 5:27 pm ET (2227 GMT). For those in America, the black moon will be visible on December 30 itself while for those in Europe, Africa and Asia, it will take place on December 31, 2024. In India, the black moon phenomenon can be seen around 3:57 am on December 31.

How does a black moon happen?

A new moon happens when the sun and the moon share the same celestial longitude and the latter's illuminated side faces away from the Earth, making it invisible to the naked eye. As the lunar cycle averages 29.5 days, sometimes a month can have two new moons, leading to the phenomenon of a black moon. It is similar to a blue moon - a phenomenon when two full moons appear in a month. Notably, the moon is not visible during this phase unless there's a solar eclipse.

Also Read | Google Doodle Marks December's Final Half Moon With Special Interactive Game

What to expect?

Although the black moon itself won't be visible, its impact on the night sky is significant. The darkness allows for better visibility of stars, planets, and even distant galaxies. Binoculars or a telescope can enhance the viewing of planets like Jupiter, which will be observable all night, and Venus, which will be bright in the evening sky.

For those living in the Northern Hemisphere, the constellations Orion, Taurus, and Leo will be prominent in the night sky. Additionally, Orion's belt will be an excellent guide, with Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, shining to its south.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Southern Cross (Crux) will be visible, along with Canopus, a standout in the constellation Carina.