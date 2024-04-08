How To Watch Total Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your Eyes

The total solar will not be visible from India or other parts of Asia (Representational)

People across North America will get the chance to experience a very special celestial event on April 8, when a total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

However, the total solar will not be visible from India or other parts of Asia. But you can still catch the action through live streams provided by NASA and the McDonald Observatory.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: How to Watch Safely

Never look directly at the Sun without specialised eye protection glasses designed to view eclipses. Eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers are a must while watching partial phases of the eclipse. You should carefully inspect the eclipse glasses for any damage before using them. Do not use it if it is damaged, advises NASA. Always supervise children using solar viewing devices. Avoid looking at the sun directly through camera lens, telescope, binocular, regular sunglasses, or any other optical device. To view the eclipse safely, attach solar filters to the front of these devices to prevent eye injury, as advised by NASA. If you do not have eclipse glasses or a handheld viewer, use an indirect viewing method like a pinhole projector to safely observe the eclipse. Even during partial phases, the sun's rays can be intense. Protect your skin with sunscreen, wear a hat, or protective clothing to prevent sunburn and skin damage. It is safe to view the eclipse without eye protection during totality when the moon completely covers the sun. However, as soon as any part of the sun becomes visible again, immediately put on your eclipse glasses.

What will happen if we don't follow safety measures?