Time Moves Faster On Moon Than On Earth? Scientists Reveal

Time moves faster on the Moon than on Earth, a new study based on Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity, published in Astronomical Journal has shown. Since the moon's gravitational pull is weaker than Earth's, the clocks on the Moon tick faster with the difference being about 56 microseconds per Earth day, or 0.000056 seconds. "If we are on the Moon, clocks are going to tick differently [than on Earth]," said theoretical physicist Bijunath Patla of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) associated with the study.

Mr Patla and his colleague Neil Ashby, improved on previous analyses by using Einstein's work to calculate the number. The theory of general relativity posits that the rate of a standard clock is influenced by the gravitational potential at its location and its relative motion.

"For example, clocks farther away from Earth tick faster, and clocks in uniform motion tick slower with respect to "ideal" clocks, and vice versa. Therefore, choosing an appropriate reference frame becomes essential for obtaining self-consistent results when comparing clocks on two celestial bodies," the study stated.

To tackle such a problem, Mr Patla and Mr Ashby acknowledged that the Earth-Moon system is in free fall, moving only under the influence of the Sun's gravity. This enabled them to formulate the contributions from each complication: the rotation of each body, tidal forces, deviations in shape from perfect spheres, and so forth.

Why is it important?

Over 50 years after the first lunar landing, NASA is now preparing to send humans back to the Moon as part of the Artemis mission. To explore the Earth's natural satellite, the communication and navigation infrastructure between both worlds must be synced immaculately.

When it comes to navigation, a drift of 56 microseconds over a day between a clock on the Moon and a clock on Earth can be a big difference. The relativistic framework enables us to compare clock rates on both bodies and might help establish Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC). The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has instructed NASA to work with the US government to devise a plan by the end of 2026.

As part of the Artemis Mission, NASA is planning to study places on the lunar surface where bases can be set up that can later be used to venture deeper into the vast emptiness of the cosmos. Scientists are also planning to set up rail tracks on the moon along with a transit system to transfer humans and cargo to the lunar body.