Thriving Antarctic Ecosystem Found After Iceberg Split Leaves Scientists Stunned

Scientists have discovered a thriving ecosystem of sponges, anemones, hydroids, and coral never before seen by humans after a colossal iceberg, A-84, broke off from the George VI Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The newly exposed site, which sits near the edge of the floating glacier is the subject of intrigue and research from scientists who are now analysing what lay underneath the region, all this time.

An international team of researchers from Schmidt Ocean Institute, reached the exposed seafloor in January to become the first ones to investigate an area that had never before been accessible to humans, according to a report in ScienceAlert.

"We seized upon the moment, changed our expedition plan, and went for it so we could look at what was happening in the depths below," said expedition co-chief scientist Dr Patricia Esquete of the Centre for Environmental and Marine Studies (CESAM) at the University of Aveiro, Portugal.

"We didn't expect to find such a beautiful, thriving ecosystem. Based on the size of the animals, the communities we observed have been there for decades, maybe even hundreds of years," added Dr Esquete.

Using a remotely operated vehicle called ROV SuBastian, the team combed the seabed for eight days and found flourishing ecosystems at depths as great as 1,300 meters.

"Being right there when this iceberg calved from the ice shelf presented a rare scientific opportunity. Serendipitous moments are part of the excitement of research at sea - they offer the chance to be the first to witness the untouched beauty of our world," said Schmidt Ocean Institute Executive Director, Dr. Jyotika Virmani.

As per scientists, it might take them years to describe all of the new species that they have potentially found in the thriving habitat and surroundings of the exposed seabed.

The discovery offers new insights into how ecosystems function beneath floating sections of the Antarctic ice sheet. Scientists still do not have a precise idea how these ecosystems, covered by 150-meter-thick (almost 500 feet) ice for centuries, completely cut off from surface nutrients, have managed to stay intact.

A school of thought is that deep-sea ecosystems rely on nutrients from the surface slowly raining down to the seafloor. Ocean currents also move nutrients, and the team posits that currents are a possible mechanism for sustaining life beneath the ice sheet.