This New Smartphone App Offers Relief For Debilitating Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of sound that does not have an external source.

Researchers have unveiled a potential breakthrough in addressing tinnitus, a prevalent condition causing the brain to perceive sound in silent surroundings. While often mild, severe cases significantly impact quality of life. The complex origins, spanning ear issues to stress, pose challenges for treatment. A team has introduced MindEar, a smartphone app aiming to reduce tinnitus. In early trials, the app has displayed promise in aiding symptom relief. Its availability marks a hopeful development for those grappling with the debilitating effects of tinnitus, offering a novel approach to managing this widespread and perplexing condition.

The team of researchers from Australian, New Zealand, French, and Belgian universities reports these findings in Frontiers in Audiology and Otology.

As per a release, the initial trial worked with 30 sufferers, of whom almost two-thirds experienced a "clinically significant improvement." The team is now planning larger trials in the UK in collaboration with the University College London Hospital.

The app, MindEar, is available for individuals to trial for themselves on a smartphone.

Tinnitus is common, affecting up to one in four people. It is mostly experienced by older adults but can also appear in children. For some, it goes away without intervention. For others, it can be debilitatingly life-changing, affecting hearing, mood, concentration, sleep, and, in severe cases, causing anxiety or depression.

"About 1.5 million people in Australia, 4 million in the UK, and 20 million in the US have severe tinnitus," says Dr. Fabrice Bardy, an audiologist at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, and the lead author of the paper. Dr. Bardy is also co-founder of MindEar, a company set up to commercialize MindEar technology.

"One of the most common misconceptions about tinnitus is that there is nothing you can do about it; you just have to live with it. This is simply not true. Professional help from those with expertise in tinnitus support can reduce the fear and anxiety attached to the sound patients experience," he says.

"Cognitive behavioral therapy is known to help people with tinnitus, but it requires a trained psychologist. That's expensive and often difficult to access," says Professor Suzanne Purdy, Professor of Psychology at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.