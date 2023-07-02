Study Finds New Sub-Type Of Depression That Can't Be Treated By Medication

The study focuses on depression's impact on cognitive functions.

A recent study conducted by researchers at Stanford University has identified a "new category of depression", which they say affect approximately 27 per cent of diagnosed individuals, according to a report in New York Post. The study also said that this particular type of depression does not respond effectively to standard antidepressant medications. The characteristics of this unique form of depression - which researchers have named 'cognitive subtype' - closely resemble those of attention deficit disorders. Individuals experiencing this type of depression often exhibit limited self-control, struggle with planning ahead, find it challenging to maintain focus amidst distractions, and have difficulty suppressing inappropriate behaviour, the outlet further said.

Traditional antidepressants typically target serotonin levels in the brain. However, Stanford researchers note that this approach is "less effective for patients with cognitive dysfunction" such as those diagnosed with this new type of depression variant.

"One of the big challenges is to find a new way to address what is currently a trial-and-error process so that more people can get better sooner," lead author Leanne Williams is quoted as saying by the Post.

"Depression presents in different ways in different people, but finding commonalities - like similar profiles of brain function - helps medical professionals effectively treat participants by individualizing care," Williams added.

The study is based on a randomised clinical trial involving over 1,000 adults, who were given treatment to balance the levels of serotonin, which many researchers believe leads to depression. The Stanford researchers found that only 38 per cent of people diagnosed with the new syb-type of depression saw symptoms go into remission as against nearly 48 per cent without it.

The researchers say that this discovery represents the first instance of a "clinically actionable cognitive biotype of depression". Their findings indicate that a decline in cognitive function is not merely a result of depression but can also be a contributing factor to its development.