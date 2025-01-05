Stargazers Treated To Stunning Celestial Scene As Venus Appears Beside Crescent Moon. See Pics

On Friday, stargazers worldwide witnessed a breathtaking celestial spectacle as Venus shone brightly above a crescent Moon. Visible to the naked eye in regions including the UK, US, Turkey, and China, this event captivated skywatchers as many were able to capture stunning photographs of Venus. The planet is often called the Morning or Evening Star, as it can easily be mistaken for a bright star. On Friday night, the planet was visible to the naked eye in areas with clear skies and minimal light pollution.

Here are some pictures:

Notably, Venus is our nearest planetary neighbour, orbiting between Earth and the Sun, making it a striking presence in the night sky. Its proximity to us and the Sun allows it to shine brightly, often visible to the naked eye without the need for a telescope. Although Venus frequently appears near the Sun, its alignment with the Moon is a rarer occurrence, making recent sightings truly exceptional.

January is shaping up to be an exciting month for stargazers and astronomers, with several celestial events visible in the coming weeks.

1. Quadrantid Meteor Shower: Peaking this weekend and visible until January 12th.

2. Mars Opposition: On January 16th, Mars will be in opposition, making it visible in the night sky.

3. Five-Planet Alignment: On January 21st, after 9 pm, you can spot five planets - Saturn, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars - in the night sky. Four planets will be visible to the naked eye, while Uranus will require a telescope or very dark skies.

To make the most of these celestial events, find a stargazing spot away from light pollution and allow at least 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Dr Robert Massey, Deputy Director of the UK's Royal Astronomical Society advised stargazers to find a spot far from light pollution to maximize their chances of witnessing the celestial spectacle after sunset. He said: "If you have the time to look out and the weather is good, then do take a look because it's a perfect New Year treat."