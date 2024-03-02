Scientists Discover New Brain Communication Method, Hinting At Greater Processing Power

Excitingly, discovery suggests brain's greater computational power.

Scientists have uncovered a new way brain cells talk to each other, hinting at a far more complex and powerful human brain than we previously understood. This discovery, detailed in a 2020 study, reveals a unique type of signal using calcium ions, adding another layer to the brain's communication toolbox, according to a report by Sciencealert.

Researchers observed this novel messaging system in the outer layer of the brain's cortex. By analysing brain tissue samples from epilepsy surgery patients, they found individual cells firing signals using not only the usual sodium ions but also calcium ions. This unexpected combination creates entirely new electrical waves called calcium-mediated dendritic action potentials (dCaAPs), the news outlet mentioned.

The human brain is often likened to a computer, both relying on electrical signals for processing information. In computers, this involves a simple flow of electrons, while neurons use a cascade of opening and closing channels to exchange charged particles. This exchange, known as an action potential, is how neurons traditionally communicate. The newly discovered dCaAPs offer an additional communication channel, potentially enabling more complex information processing within the brain.

"The dendrites are central to understanding the brain because they are at the core of what determines the computational power of single neurons," Humboldt University neuroscientist Matthew Larkum told Walter Beckwith at the American Association for the Advancement of Science in January 2020.

Dendrites are the traffic lights of our nervous system. If an action potential is significant enough, it can be passed on to other nerves, which can block or pass on the message.