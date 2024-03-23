'Planetary Besties': NASA Shares Pic Of Pluto's Largest Moon Charon

Charon is the largest of Pluto's five moons.

US space agency NASA regularly shares stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerised. The social media handle of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, the space agency shared a picture of planetary besties Charon and Pluto, the two dwarf planet systems."Charon is the largest of Pluto's five moons - Charon is 754 miles (1,214 km) across, and Pluto is about 1,400 miles wide. The distance between them is 12,200 miles (19,640 km)," NASA wrote in the caption.

"At half the size of Pluto, Charon is the largest known satellite relative to its parent body. The same surfaces of Charon and Pluto always face each other, a phenomenon called mutual tidal locking," the space agency added.

Take a look below:

While describing the image, NASA further said, "Pluto's moon Charon is pictured in the centre of the image. The moon is mostly grey, with a reddish north (top) polar region. Impact craters scatter the surface of the moon, and a ridge divides the top half from the bottom half diagonally".

The space agency shared the post a day back and since then it has amassed more than 572,000 likes. In the comments section, users shared various reactions. While some users called the picture mesmerising, others called it incredible.

"This is why I love NASA. If you get bored of looking at Earth, they have photos of stuff incomprehensibly far away and beautiful for you," wrote one user. "What a delightful ode to Charon! It's incredible how Charon and Pluto dance together in their cosmic ballet, forming a unique double dwarf planet system," commented another.

"Hidden beauty and potential: Like the hidden side of Pluto, Charon represents aspects of ourselves that we might not readily recognize or acknowledge. It can reveal our hidden talents, unique charm, and qualities that others find captivating even if we don't see them in ourselves," expressed a third user. "Charon looks very similar to our moon! Very beautiful indeed!" said another.

