New AI Tool Predicting Brain Decline In Advance May Revolutionise Dementia Treatment

A new, game-changing artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of predicting brain decline in patients, years in advance, allowing for earlier treatment options has been developed. Researchers at Mass General Brigham have come up with the AI tool that analyses subtle changes in brain activity during sleep using electroencephalography (EEG) to make the prediction.

The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, highlights that the AI tool was trained using sleep study data from a group of women over 65, who were tracked for five years. Of the 281 participants who had normal cognitive function at the time of the initial sleep study, 96 developed cognitive impairment by the time they arrived for the second round of assessments, five years later.

After extracting brainwave patterns from the EEG data, the researchers used AI to detect the subtle changes in brain wave activity, especially in the gamma band frequencies during deep sleep.

The AI tool correctly flagged 85 per cent of individuals who eventually experienced cognitive decline, with an overall accuracy of 77 per cent.

"This could completely change how we approach dementia prevention," said Dr Shahab Haghayegh, lead author of the study.

"Using novel sophisticated analyses, advanced information theory tools and AI, we can detect subtle changes in brain wave patterns during sleep that signal future cognitive impairment, offering a window of opportunity for intervention years before symptoms appear," Mr Haghayegh added.

Early detection system

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 55 million people worldwide live with dementia. Multiple studies have suggested that prior to the onset of cognitive impairment, alterations in behaviour and physiological functions may occur. Identifying these signals at the prodromal stages may potentially provide a better window for effective interventions.

With the AI tool's early detection system, those at risk could be given valuable time to usher in radical lifestyle changes such as exercising, staying mentally active and eating a balanced diet. These changes may help preserve cognitive health before the effects of impairment set in.

The researchers, however, added that larger studies with more diverse populations were required to validate and expand on these findings in diverse populations.