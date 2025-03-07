Is Cockroach Milk The Future of Nutrition? Scientists Say It's More Nutritious Than Cow's Milk

The term "superfood" is commonly used in fitness and wellness circles, often referring to nutrient-dense foods like dark leafy greens, berries, and nuts. These foods are known for their high nutritional content and are considered beneficial when included in a balanced diet. However, recent studies suggest that there may be an unexpected new contender in the superfood category: cockroach milk.

While it may sound off-putting, scientists have found that cockroach milk, specifically from the species Diploptera punctata, could be three times more nutritious than cow's milk. This discovery has sparked interest among nutritionists, who believe that cockroach milk might possess remarkable health benefits. Researchers have highlighted that the milk is rich in proteins, fats, and sugars, making it one of the most nutrient-dense substances on the planet.

Despite its unconventional origin, cockroach milk is now being studied for its potential to provide valuable nutrients and could play a role in future food innovations. While still in the early stages of research, this discovery opens new doors for alternative, sustainable food sources.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of the International Union of Crystallography analysed the milk-like fluid that is produced by female Pacific beetle cockroaches to feed their young.

According to The Independent, they found that the yellowish substance crystallised inside the stomachs of the cockroaches' offspring when fed to them.

As well as revealing it contains three times the calories of buffalo milk - previously the most calorie-rich mammalian milk - the researchers found it contains a tonne of proteins, amino acids and healthy sugars to help with cell growth and repair.

As with all superfoods, it's crucial to remember that they should complement a balanced, diverse diet rather than replace traditional healthy eating habits.

With all that said, cockroach milk is not yet available for human consumption, with the biggest barrier being the production, as per the Independent report.