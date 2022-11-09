Higher Exposure To Air Pollution Linked To Heart Attack Risk: Study

The study analysed 287 patients

Air pollution can cause serious health issues, and it can also trigger fatal heart attacks and strokes. Higher exposure to toxic air can lead to the narrowing of blood vessels in those already suffering from heart conditions, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

Researchers warn that prolonged exposure to air pollution can lead to a sudden, temporary squeezing of the arteries, which can lead to a heart attack.

The study analysed 287 patients suffering from Non-Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease or NOCAD. The patients underwent coronary angiography at a hospital in Rome, they were injected with a drug to check if the coronary arteries are hyper-responsive.

The researchers found 176 (61 per cent) patients who suffered from NOCAD had a positive provocation test. The study further said that patients with a positive provocation test were exposed to higher levels of PM2.5 and PM10 compared to patients with a negative provocation test.

The JACC study said, “Our study shows for the first time an association between long-term air pollution and occurrence of coronary vasomotor disorders (constriction or dilation of the heart's blood vessels), suggesting a possible role for pollutants in determining myocardial ischemia (lack of blood flow to the heart muscles) in patients with NOCAD.”

Outdoor air pollution leads to an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Nearly one in five cardiovascular disease deaths is due to dirty air, which was ranked the fourth highest risk factor for mortality after high blood pressure, tobacco use and poor diet.